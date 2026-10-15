One year without Raila: Kenya returns to Bondo to honour a political giant

A year after Raila Odinga’s death brought an end to one of Kenya’s most influential political careers, his final resting place in Bondo is preparing to become the centre of a national gathering where grief, reflection and political interest will converge.

Migwena Cultural Grounds in Siaya County is expected to receive thousands of mourners on Thursday as the country honours the former Prime Minister, with family members, religious leaders, politicians and international guests set to attend a programme celebrating his life and public service.

But beyond the tributes, the gathering carries a delicate message from the Odinga family: Raila’s anniversary should unite Kenyans rather than provide a platform for political rivalry, grandstanding or violence.

Preparations were completed by Wednesday evening, with organisers working alongside government agencies to manage the expected crowds and ensure the commemoration proceeds peacefully.

Rosemary Odinga, Ida Odinga and Oburu Odinga during the state funeral service of Raila Odinga at Nyayo National Stadium on October 17, 2025 — PCS

The wider family and Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, have called for calm amid concerns that some politicians could use the occasion to demonstrate their influence and mobilise supporters.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, the vice-chairman of the National Steering Committee coordinating the anniversary, said the venue had been prepared to accommodate about 10,000 people.

“We have contracted young men to put up a facility essentially to accommodate about 10,000 people tomorrow (Thursday). They have assured us that by this evening the entire set-up will be ready,” he said on Wednesday.

The anniversary is expected to draw national and international dignitaries, ambassadors, religious leaders, politicians and members of the public, reflecting Raila’s reach across different political and social groups.

Church service to anchor the programme

The day’s activities are scheduled to begin at 6am with performances by various groups and video presentations documenting Raila’s life and political journey.

The family is expected to arrive at 10.30am alongside the bishop and other dignitaries, ahead of the main service scheduled for 11am. The Anglican Church will lead the service, which is expected to last approximately 45 minutes.

Interdenominational prayers and intercessions by different religious groups will follow, bringing together faith leaders to remember the former Prime Minister.

Speeches from family members, dignitaries, ambassadors and other international guests will feature later in the programme, alongside performances and video presentations highlighting Raila’s contribution to Kenya.

Amollo said the grounds had been organised to accommodate members of the public separately from VIP guests. The main dais will first be used for the church service before serving as the platform for the remaining activities.

The National Steering Committee has coordinated the preparations in collaboration with national security and administration teams, the Siaya County Government and Raila’s family.

With organisers anticipating a substantial turnout, security agencies have conducted assessments and put measures in place to manage crowds and protect those attending.

Amollo said the committee had received assurances that adequate security would be provided. He also thanked the national government, led by President William Ruto, for supporting the preparations.

The organisers are working with relevant government departments on public health arrangements, with attendance potentially reaching 20,000 people, according to the MP.

Although Amollo said public health requirements had been considered, he did not provide details of the specific measures planned for the gathering.

The preparations come against the backdrop of the family’s appeal for a peaceful commemoration, with organisers keen to prevent political disagreements from overshadowing the anniversary.

Amollo made it clear that the gathering should not be used by leaders to compete for attention or demonstrate their popularity.

“It is not the day of politics. It is not the day for different politicians to contest to show popularity or otherwise,” he said.

“The family emphasises that tomorrow (Thursday) is a day when everyone is invited, but not to come and do politics, but to come and remember Raila,” he added.

He also called on politicians and their supporters to reject goonism, warning that violence and disruptions would undermine the purpose of the event.

The family is asking mourners to put aside their political loyalties and approach the anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on Raila’s place in the country’s history.

Amollo said the former Prime Minister’s legacy went beyond the political parties and formations with which he was associated throughout his career.

He urged those attending to wear their “national hat” rather than their partisan political hat, pointing to the expected participation of international guests, religious leaders, family members and representatives of different political groups.

The appeal reflects the organisers’ desire to make the commemoration inclusive, bringing together Kenyans whose political views may differ but who share an interest in remembering the veteran opposition leader.

The family’s call for restraint also comes as attention focuses on how political leaders will conduct themselves during an event expected to attract a large audience and prominent personalities.

Organisers want the speeches, prayers and tributes to remain focused on Raila’s life and contribution to the country rather than become a contest between rival political camps.

Candlelight ceremony marks eve of anniversary

Ahead of Thursday’s main programme, mourners gathered at Kang’o ka Jaramogi on Wednesday evening for a candlelight ceremony in Raila’s memory.

The event was scheduled to begin at 4.30pm, with the formal programme starting at 5pm. It featured a brief homily by the Anglican Church and speeches from members of the family.

Organisers also encouraged people in Kenya and around the world to light candles in honour of Raila and share photographs through the Raila Odinga Legacy website.

The ceremony included additional activities before concluding with a fireworks display.

The candlelight gathering provided an opportunity for people to remember the former Prime Minister ahead of the anniversary of his death, which occurred in India on October 15, 2025.

Raila was 80 when he died, leaving behind a political legacy built over several decades of public engagement and opposition politics.

He played a central role in the struggle for multiparty democracy and constitutional reform, while social justice remained a key theme throughout his political career.

As Bondo prepares to host the anniversary, the focus will be on celebrating that legacy while heeding the family’s call for peace, unity and a commemoration that rises above partisan interests.