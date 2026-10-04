Africa's Most Populated Cities in 2025
Kinshasa and Lagos follow, while Luanda and Dar es Salaam complete the top five.
Updated
Short read · 1 min read
The list ranks the most populous cities in Africa in 2025, with Cairo leading the rankings.
Kinshasa and Lagos follow, while Luanda and Dar es Salaam complete the top five.
The rankings are based on population estimates compiled by Business Insider Africa.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section