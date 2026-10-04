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Africa's Most Populated Cities in 2025

Kinshasa and Lagos follow, while Luanda and Dar es Salaam complete the top five.

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Africa's Most Populated Cities in 2025
Africa's Most Populated Cities in 2025

The list ranks the most populous cities in Africa in 2025, with Cairo leading the rankings.

Kinshasa and Lagos follow, while Luanda and Dar es Salaam complete the top five.

The rankings are based on population estimates compiled by Business Insider Africa.

Africa's Most Populated Cities in 2025

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