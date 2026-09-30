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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Infographics

Cities Expected to Lead the Global Economy by 2050

By 2050, several are projected to generate more than $3 trillion in annual GDP as Asian megacities climb the global rankings.

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Cities Expected to Lead the Global Economy by 2050

The world’s largest cities have economies that rival those of entire countries.

By 2050, several are projected to generate more than $3 trillion in annual GDP as Asian megacities climb the global rankings.

Here are the ranked cities;

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