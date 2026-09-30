Cities Expected to Lead the Global Economy by 2050
By 2050, several are projected to generate more than $3 trillion in annual GDP as Asian megacities climb the global rankings.
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The world’s largest cities have economies that rival those of entire countries.
By 2050, several are projected to generate more than $3 trillion in annual GDP as Asian megacities climb the global rankings.
Here are the ranked cities;
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