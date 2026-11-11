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Kenya's Online Crime Trends in 2025

The Communications Authority has reported a sharp rise in cybercrime, with recorded incidents jumping from 3.6 billion in 2024 to 12.5 billion in 2025, nearly four times higher.

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Kenya's Online Crime Trends in 2025
Kenya's Online Crime Trends in 2025

The Communications Authority has reported a sharp rise in cybercrime, with recorded incidents jumping from 3.6 billion in 2024 to 12.5 billion in 2025, nearly four times higher.

System attacks accounted for the bulk of the threats, with 12,114.47 million incidents, and emerged as the leading category of cyber threats during the period.

Kenya's Online Crime Trends in 2025
Kenya's Online Crime Trends in 2025

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