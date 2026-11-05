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Main Perpetrators of Press Freedom Violations in Kenya

The report ranks the main perpetrators of attacks against journalists during the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.

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Main Perpetrators of Press Freedom Violations in Kenya
Main Perpetrators of Press Freedom Violations in KenyaRG

The Media Council of Kenya’s report on press freedom violations between July and September 2026 identifies goons as the leading perpetrators, accounting for 17 reported cases.

The report ranks the main perpetrators of attacks against journalists during the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.

Main Perpetrators of Press Freedom Violations in Kenya
Main Perpetrators of Press Freedom Violations in KenyaRG

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