Main Perpetrators of Press Freedom Violations in Kenya
The report ranks the main perpetrators of attacks against journalists during the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.
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The Media Council of Kenya’s report on press freedom violations between July and September 2026 identifies goons as the leading perpetrators, accounting for 17 reported cases.
The report ranks the main perpetrators of attacks against journalists during the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.
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