Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Infographics

Decades In Power: Africa's Nine Longest Serving Leaders

The infographic ranks the continent’s longest-serving heads of state, highlighting decades of political leadership across Africa as of June 2026.

Short read · 1 min read
Longest Serving African Presidents
Longest Serving African PresidentsRG

From Equatorial Guinea to Rwanda, nine African leaders have remained in power for more than 25 years, with the longest-serving having ruled for 47 years.

The infographic ranks the continent’s longest-serving heads of state, highlighting decades of political leadership across Africa as of June 2026.

Longest Serving African Presidents
Longest Serving African PresidentsRG

Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google

More from InfographicsBrowse the section
Continue to the next story →