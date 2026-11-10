Decades In Power: Africa's Nine Longest Serving Leaders
The infographic ranks the continent’s longest-serving heads of state, highlighting decades of political leadership across Africa as of June 2026.
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From Equatorial Guinea to Rwanda, nine African leaders have remained in power for more than 25 years, with the longest-serving having ruled for 47 years.
The infographic ranks the continent’s longest-serving heads of state, highlighting decades of political leadership across Africa as of June 2026.
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