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Who Is Tanzania Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu

He represented Singida East Constituency in Parliament from 2010 to 2020 and has remained a prominent figure in Tanzania’s opposition politics.

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Tundu Lissu
Tundu LissuRG

Tundu Antiphas Mughwai Lissu, born on January 20, 1968, in Ikungi District, Singida Region, is a Tanzanian lawyer, opposition politician and anti-corruption campaigner affiliated with CHADEMA.

He represented Singida East Constituency in Parliament from 2010 to 2020 and has remained a prominent figure in Tanzania’s opposition politics.

Here is what you need to know about Tundu Lissu.

Tundu Lissu
Tundu LissuRG

Tundu Lissu
Tundu LissuRG

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