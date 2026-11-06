Who Is Tanzania Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu

Tundu Antiphas Mughwai Lissu, born on January 20, 1968, in Ikungi District, Singida Region, is a Tanzanian lawyer, opposition politician and anti-corruption campaigner affiliated with CHADEMA.

He represented Singida East Constituency in Parliament from 2010 to 2020 and has remained a prominent figure in Tanzania’s opposition politics.

Here is what you need to know about Tundu Lissu.

Tundu Lissu — RG