Tundu Lissu awaits verdict in high-profile Tanzania treason case

Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu is facing a defining moment in his political career as the High Court in Dar es Salaam prepares to rule on his treason case on Friday, November 6, 2026, amid heightened security concerns and growing international pressure over his continued detention.

The judgment will bring a major trial to a critical stage, with the three-judge panel expected to determine whether prosecutors have provided sufficient evidence to convict the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) national chairman, who has been held in custody for more than 18 months.

The High Court's Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry is scheduled to deliver the verdict following proceedings that lasted approximately one year.

The case will be determined by Justices Dunstan Ndunguru, James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde, who will decide whether the prosecution successfully established the treason allegations against Lissu.

The court set November 6 as the judgment date on September 29, after both sides completed their final submissions.

Lissu is charged under Section 39(2)(d) of Tanzania's Penal Code, Revised Edition 2022, which relates to allegedly forming an intention to threaten or intimidate the government.

According to the prosecution, the opposition leader made statements during a political gathering on April 3, 2025, and circulated material online urging Tanzanians to stop the country's 2025 General Election from taking place.

Prosecutors argue that his remarks about organising rebellion and disrupting the electoral process demonstrated an intention to intimidate the government.

Lissu has rejected the accusations, insisting that the evidence presented in court did not establish the offence he was charged with.

Police raise alarm over possible unrest

As the country awaits the ruling, CHADEMA has called on its national and regional officials, members and supporters to turn up in large numbers at the court to follow the proceedings.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 5, the party described the judgment as an important moment for Tanzania's democracy, human rights and respect for the rule of law.

It also invited civil society groups, human rights organisations and other advocates of democratic governance to attend the proceedings and witness the court's decision.

The planned gathering has, however, raised security concerns, with police warning that some individuals could attempt to use the court proceedings to cause disturbances.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said security agencies were following reports of people from within and outside the city organising to attend the judgment, with some allegedly planning acts of violence and sabotage.

While acknowledging the public's constitutional right to attend court proceedings, Muliro cautioned that the available space at the premises was limited.

“The police recognise that people have a right to be at court. But the court premises are known, and so is their capacity to accommodate people,” Muliro said.

He warned that officers would not hesitate to act against anyone found planning criminal activities while using the court appearance as a cover.

International pressure mounts over Lissu's case

Beyond Tanzania, the case has attracted the attention of international lawmakers, with 24 parliamentarians representing six countries and the European Union writing to President Samia Suluhu Hassan over concerns about Lissu's treatment.

The legislators called on the Tanzanian government to guarantee the opposition leader a fair trial and ensure he does not face the death penalty if convicted.

In the letter published by British Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, the lawmakers stated: “We urge your Government to ensure his fundamental right to a fair trial is upheld, and that he is not subjected to the death penalty under any circumstances,”

They also cautioned against using criminal charges to suppress political opposition, arguing that political parties should be free to push for electoral reforms and engage in peaceful political activities.

The lawmakers further referred to a February finding by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which declared Lissu's detention arbitrary and called for his release and compensation.

They also cited a July recommendation by the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, which called for a political and legal solution to the dispute surrounding his detention.

Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid has similarly expressed concern about the possible consequences of a conviction, warning that it could weaken the opposition's ability to demand accountability, good governance and respect for human rights.

Khalid questioned the strength of the prosecution's case, saying: “We believe that this case lacks merit and that it is a very clear case of, you know, trying to silence the opposition,”

Prosecution and Defence Differ Over Evidence

Throughout the trial, Lissu challenged the evidence presented against him, arguing that the prosecution had not demonstrated how his statements amounted to treason.

He questioned the credibility of some witnesses and raised concerns about the absence of video recordings to support certain allegations made against him.

The prosecution, on the other hand, maintained that its case had been sufficiently supported by testimony from 17 witnesses.

State Attorney Nassoro Katuga argued that oral evidence was adequate to establish that Lissu had made and published the statements in question.

The defence called five witnesses during the proceedings, while Lissu personally presented his final arguments between September 23 and 28 in an effort to challenge the prosecution's case.

The treason case stems from Lissu's arrest on April 9, 2025, during CHADEMA's No Reforms, No Election campaign. He was formally charged the following day and has remained in detention since then.

His arrest came nearly eight years after he survived an assassination attempt in 2017, when he was shot 16 times.

His continued detention has also been marked by concerns over access to his legal representatives, an issue that led him to stage a hunger strike in October.

He eventually ended the protest after prison authorities allowed him to hold a private meeting with his brother, according to his lawyer.

The judgment comes at a difficult time for the opposition leader's family, which is also mourning the death of his elder brother, Alute Mughwai Lissu, a veteran constitutional lawyer who died on November 1.

Family spokesperson Vincent Lissu Mughwai said relatives intended to attend the court proceedings on Friday before travelling back to Arusha to continue with funeral arrangements.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the outcome, the family expressed hope that the court would rule in Lissu's favour.

Vincent said: “We believe the judges will act professionally, deliver justice and free Tundu.”

The three judges' decision will determine whether Lissu walks free or is convicted of treason, an offence that carries a possible death sentence in Tanzania.