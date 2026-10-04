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Most Common Languages Used on Websites (2025)

Other languages collectively make up 21 per cent, followed by German at 7 per cent and Russian at 6 per cent.

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Most Common Languages Used on Websites (2025)
Most Common Languages Used on Websites (2025)

English remains the most widely used language on websites, accounting for 45 percent of global URLs.

Other languages collectively make up 21 per cent, followed by German at 7 percent and Russian at 6 per cent.

Chinese and Japanese each account for 5 per cent, while Spanish and French each represent 4 per cent.

Most Common Languages Used on Websites (2025)

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