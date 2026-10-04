Most Common Languages Used on Websites (2025)
Other languages collectively make up 21 per cent, followed by German at 7 per cent and Russian at 6 per cent.
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English remains the most widely used language on websites, accounting for 45 percent of global URLs.
Other languages collectively make up 21 per cent, followed by German at 7 percent and Russian at 6 per cent.
Chinese and Japanese each account for 5 per cent, while Spanish and French each represent 4 per cent.
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