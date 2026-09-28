Reading Scores: Which Countries Have the Highest?
A new international assessment has ranked countries by student reading performance, with Singapore leading the list. China and Taiwan are also among the higher-ranking nations.
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A new international assessment has ranked countries based on the reading performance of their students.
Singapore leads the list, followed by other Asian nations, including China and Taiwan.
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