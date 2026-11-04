Three KCSE candidates die as exams enter third day, Ogamba confirms

Three candidates sitting the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have died, with two losing their lives after falling ill and another reportedly murdered at her family home, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has confirmed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 4, Ogamba named the deceased as Congestina Achieng’ of Alaru Central Mixed Secondary School in Rachuonyo West, Homa Bay County; Cornelius Kiplagat Rotich of Katebee Secondary School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County; and Vivianne Adhiambo Owiti of Dhene Secondary School in Gem Wagai, Siaya County.

The CS gave separate accounts of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, explaining that Achieng’ became unwell while sitting her examinations on Monday and was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Rotich also died while the national examinations were underway. According to Ogamba, the candidate sat his Mathematics paper on Tuesday morning before being pronounced dead later that day at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a separate incident, Owiti was reportedly killed at her family home on Friday, October 30, days before the announcement by the Education CS.

Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with her death, who remains in custody as investigations into the incident continue.

Ogamba expressed sympathy to the bereaved families, friends and schools affected by the loss, saying the deaths had saddened the Ministry of Education.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I convey our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and respective school communities," Ogamba said.

Candidates Relocated Over Border Clashes

The Education CS also revealed that candidates from two examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, had been moved to safer locations following security concerns linked to clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

He said the decision was taken to protect the learners and examination officials while ensuring that the affected candidates could continue sitting their national examinations without interruption.

The relocation was part of measures taken to ensure that insecurity in the border region did not prevent candidates from completing their examinations.

Ogamba further recognised education and health officials for making special arrangements for candidates sitting their examinations while receiving treatment in different health facilities.

He said the support provided to learners in hospitals was necessary to ensure that those facing medical challenges were given an opportunity to complete their papers without being disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control.

Ogamba Warns Against Examination Scams

Meanwhile, the CS cautioned candidates, parents and members of the public against individuals and online groups claiming to have access to KCSE examination materials.

He urged the public to avoid engaging with such groups and instead report any credible information pointing to examination malpractice directly to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Members of the public can report suspected examination irregularities through KNEC's toll-free numbers 0800 721 410 and 0800 724 900.

The warning comes as candidates continue with the national examinations, with authorities maintaining vigilance against attempts to compromise the integrity of the assessment.

The 2026 KCSE is also the second-last examination to be administered under the 8-4-4 education system as the country moves towards completing the transition to the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

This year's examination season officially started on October 19, with oral and practical papers administered before the main written examinations began on November 2.

A total of 1,048,355 candidates registered for the 2026 KCSE, making it the first examination year in which the number of candidates has surpassed the one-million mark.

The deaths of the three learners come as thousands of candidates across the country continue with their papers, with the Ministry of Education also addressing security concerns and making special arrangements for those sitting examinations while undergoing medical treatment.