African leaders push for fairer education funding to bridge learning gaps

African policymakers, researchers, and development partners have called for equitable, predictable, and sustainable education financing to close learning gaps, expand access to quality education, and equip young people with relevant skills.

The call was made during the opening of the 5th Global Partnership for Education Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (GPE-KIX) Africa Research Symposium in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

The three-day symposium, being held at the Argyle Grand Hotel under the theme “Education Financing: Navigating Fiscal Constraints, Expanding Demand and System Transformation,” brings together education stakeholders to examine how research and evidence can improve funding decisions and strengthen education systems across Africa.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Basic Education, John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, said governments must prioritise efficient spending and sustainable resource mobilisation to ensure education investments deliver tangible results.

“Education financing is very key because when governments place seriousness on education budget and ensure that enough or at least adequate resources are allocated for financing education, it becomes a little bit lighter to be able to implement some of the policies that touch on education, which include but not limited to free education for all children, which also includes addressing issues relating to children from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Ololtuaa said.

He called for education policies, budget allocations, and implementation strategies to align with measurable classroom outcomes, while ensuring equitable access and support for vulnerable and marginalised learners.

The discussions highlighted persistent gaps between government funding commitments and the resources needed to provide quality education, with constrained public revenues, debt burdens, rising enrolment and competing national priorities putting pressure on education budgets.

Participants stressed that approved allocations must translate into timely disbursements and effective service delivery, warning that funding decisions directly affect access to learning materials, teacher deployment, school resources and skills development.

They called for needs-based funding models that account for differences in school conditions, regional disparities, and learner vulnerabilities, rather than distributing resources uniformly.

Research presented during the symposium also examined ways to remove financial barriers to education, including adequately funded school re-entry policies, affordable learning materials, and accessible pathways for teacher training and recruitment.

Participants said to assess proposed financing approaches, including textbook rental schemes and targeted teacher allowances, for affordability, implementation requirements, and long-term sustainability before expanding them.

The symposium also underscored the importance of reliable education data to improve resource allocation and accountability.

Participants noted that education management information systems could strengthen teacher recruitment, deployment and workforce planning if linked to budgeting, payroll, expenditure tracking and actual service delivery.

They urged education and finance ministries to improve coordination, integrate teacher and school information systems and use household and school-level data to identify underserved communities.

Stakeholders also called for stronger mechanisms to track whether allocated funds are released and reach their intended beneficiaries, rather than relying solely on planned budgets.

The impact of conflict and displacement on education emerged as another major concern, with research from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Ethiopia highlighting the need to protect learning continuity and direct resources towards vulnerable communities.

Participants emphasised the need for sustained support for teachers and schools in conflict-affected areas to reduce disruptions and address unequal access to education.

Financing technical and higher education also featured prominently, with presentations from Zimbabwe, Cameroon and Tanzania highlighting the need for predictable funding, functional training facilities and practical learning opportunities.

Proposed approaches included needs-based institutional funding, industry partnerships, strategic co-financing, and work-for-fees programmes for financially disadvantaged learners.

Participants said funding decisions should also be assessed against measurable outcomes, including skills acquisition, graduation rates and employability.

The symposium continues until October 23, with participants expected to build on the research findings and develop practical recommendations for fairer and more effective education financing across Africa.