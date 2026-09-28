Uhuru mourns Martha Karua’s father, praises his legacy in education

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua following the death of her father, Mwalimu Jackson Karua, describing him as a man whose life was defined by principled leadership, dedication to education and strong character.

In a message dated September 28, Kenyatta said he joined the Karua family in mourning a man whose values, wisdom and guidance had left an enduring legacy through his children, grandchildren and all those whose lives he touched.

“I join the family in mourning a man whose life was defined by principled leadership, dedication to education, strong character and deep love for his family,” Kenyatta said.

He said the late Mwalimu Karua’s legacy would continue to live on through his family and prayed that they would find strength and comfort in the memories they shared with him.

“At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayer is that the Karua family finds strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the enduring legacy he leaves behind,” he said.

“May Mzee's soul rest in eternal peace,” Kenyatta added.

Mwalimu Karua’s death has drawn condolences from leaders across the political divide, with President William Ruto describing him as a dedicated teacher and servant who touched many lives through his work.

“We join Martha, the Karua family, relatives and friends in mourning this loss and honouring a life of service,” Ruto said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka also sent his condolences, describing Karua as a woman of courage and strength and urging her family to draw comfort from her father’s life and the values he instilled in them.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga recalled Karua’s accounts of her father as one of her role models, saying he was a teacher who instilled in her “the values of honesty, respect and hard work”.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Democratic Party leader also mourned the death, while Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi sent a personal message to Karua, praying for strength, peace and comfort.

Karua announced her father’s death on Sunday, saying she had visited him in Kirinyaga earlier that day with her siblings. They spent time together and sang his favourite gospel hymn before she travelled back to Nairobi.

She said she received news of his death while on her way back to Nairobi, describing their final moments together as a deeply treasured memory.

In her tribute, Karua described her father as a principled teacher who believed in education, good character and doing what is right, saying he remained one of her strongest supporters throughout her career and public life.