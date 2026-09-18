Ignatius Openje

Is Kenya’s mainstream media becoming a boys’ club?
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
The absence of women in senior editorial positions and broadcast programme control rooms is not only eyebrow-raising but also a deeply appalling prospect.
The campaign, launched under the theme “We Start by Listening”, is based on research into women’s experiences with healthcare and aims to encourage women to speak openly about their health concerns while urging healthcare providers to take their voices seriously
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Lawyer Fanya Mambo Kinuthia has questioned how a reported $180m World Bank grant for Kenya’s Grade 10 transition was used, citing stranded learners and lack of visible classrooms or uniforms
Former Kenya Airways manager Dan Okwiri says poor fleet use, weak cargo strategy and inefficient scheduling are costing KQ billions, urging government-set KPIs and structural reforms to unlock revenue
According to MSI, Kenya has a high Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) standing at 355 deaths per 100,000 live births
The SHA system was introduced to streamline access to healthcare and improve record-keeping and requires users to register and pay an annual subscription fee.