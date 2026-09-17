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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

education financing

Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa appears before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee in Parliament on 27th August, 2026. PHOTO/ David Bogonko Nyokang'i
Education and Career

MPs demand proof behind billions released using learner data

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) raised concerns that learner enrolment figures in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) may not have been verified before education capitation was disbursed, citing issues in the Auditor-General’s 2023/2024 report. The Ministry says it will replace NEMIS with KEMIS and says capitation is ba

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Ruto likens Kenya's reforms to childbirth, says transformation demands sacrifice
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Ruto likens Kenya's reforms to childbirth, says transformation demands sacrifice

Speaking on Thursday, the President stated that although childbirth is widely recognised as a painful and demanding process, it ultimately brings forth new life. He explained that Kenya's economic and governance reforms should be viewed in the same light, arguing that while the measures may be challenging in the short term, they are essential to securing the country's long-term development and prosperity

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