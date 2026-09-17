Parents fear new education funding plan could shift costs to families
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
The National Parents Association asked Parliament to give parents’ associations formal recognition in law and establish a dedicated fund to support their work.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) raised concerns that learner enrolment figures in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) may not have been verified before education capitation was disbursed, citing issues in the Auditor-General’s 2023/2024 report. The Ministry says it will replace NEMIS with KEMIS and says capitation is ba
The clarification follows information published on the front page of a local publication which HELB said gave an incorrect picture of its student financing model, loan rates and the amount of money students could owe after completing their studies.
Speaking on Thursday, the President stated that although childbirth is widely recognised as a painful and demanding process, it ultimately brings forth new life. He explained that Kenya's economic and governance reforms should be viewed in the same light, arguing that while the measures may be challenging in the short term, they are essential to securing the country's long-term development and prosperity
Speaking at the 2026 Legislative Retreat in Naivasha, Ogamba told lawmakers that the system will help the country determine the true cost of educating a child, a figure that remains unclear due to multiple funding sources.