Siaya unveils five-year strategy to strengthen child care and support

Siaya County has committed to a five-year plan that seeks to improve care, protection, learning and support for children in their early years, with county departments expected to include early childhood development priorities in their plans, programmes and budgets.

County Executive Committee Members signed a County Executive Statement of Commitment to the Siaya County Integrated Nurturing Care for Early Childhood Development (INCECD) Strategic Plan 2026–2030.

The commitment brings together county departments, national government agencies, development partners and civil society organisations in an effort to address the needs of children and families through a coordinated approach.

The county government said the strategy is based on the need to support children during their earliest years, when the foundations for their future health, learning, safety and wellbeing are formed.

Rather than having different departments deal with children's needs separately, the plan brings together sectors involved in their care and development.

The commitment session was attended by Siaya County Secretary Elizabeth Adongo, First Lady Betty Orengo and KMET Managing Director Dr Monica Ogutu.

It also provided an opportunity for county leaders and other stakeholders to review the main priorities and planned interventions under the 2026–2030 strategy.

The county government said the signing shows that responsibility for nurturing care will be shared across county departments and will require the inclusion of related priorities in sector plans, programmes and budgets.

The strategy covers Health and Sanitation, Education and Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE), Social Services, Gender and Youth, Governance, Finance, ICT and Community Development.

National government agencies, development partners and civil society organisations will also be involved in carrying out the plan.

One of the main priorities is to improve cooperation between different sectors involved in providing services to children and families.

The county also plans to identify vulnerable children and families and provide them with the support they need, while improving referral and follow-up systems so that those requiring assistance can access the right services.

Another area of focus is strengthening the skills of frontline workers and community champions who work directly with children and families at community level.

The plan also calls for sustainable financing for nurturing care activities, alongside greater use of data to help the county make decisions and understand the needs of children and families.

Community involvement, research, innovation, accountability and regular monitoring will also guide implementation of the strategy.

The county government said these measures are intended to help ensure that programmes respond to changing needs among children and families across Siaya.

Through the Smart Start Siaya Initiative, the county is promoting five key areas of nurturing care: good health, adequate nutrition, responsive caregiving, safety and security, and opportunities for early learning.

The five areas provide a broad approach to supporting children's physical, emotional and cognitive development.

According to the county government, bringing these areas together will improve the support available to children and families while strengthening cooperation among those providing services.

The strategy will also seek to improve links between communities, frontline workers, county departments and organisations involved in early childhood development.

County leaders said investment in children during their earliest years would help build the foundation for a healthier, more resilient and prosperous generation.

The 2026–2030 plan will guide Siaya's integrated nurturing care programmes for the next five years, with data, monitoring and accountability expected to play a central role in tracking implementation.

The county government said the approach will give particular attention to children from vulnerable families and ensure they receive coordinated support.

The commitment also places early childhood development responsibility across several sectors, rather than leaving it mainly to health and education departments.

The county government said the strategy reflects its commitment to ensuring every child survives, thrives and reaches their full potential, with its implementation guided by the principle of leaving no child behind.