Siaya unveils five-year strategy to strengthen child care and support
The commitment comes as early childhood development remains a key focus of efforts to improve children's health, learning, safety and overall wellbeing
The commitment comes as early childhood development remains a key focus of efforts to improve children's health, learning, safety and overall wellbeing
Kindiki urged security agencies to remain focused on enforcing the law despite political pressure, saying the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs should not be turned into a political issue.
In Komgala, 102 cows were reported killed, while Nengardedi recorded 243 cows, 116 goats and 29 donkeys. Another 287 cows and 54 donkeys were reported killed at Lake Lash, while 132 cows died in Kapuru.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the Advocate said Kenyans have developed a “tacit understanding” of corruption, criticising it publicly while accepting it in practice.
The Governor issued the directive on Thursday during a meeting at Barabara Plaza in Nairobi attended by KURA Director-General Eng. Silas Kinoti, county and KURA engineers and contractors.
Suppliers and contractors told senators that unpaid Kilifi county bills are pushing local businesses toward collapse. The Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee demanded records and answers from the County Executive over a Sh10.7 billion debt burden.
The National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight says the current legal framework has left a large amount of public money outside the direct reach of the Controller of Budget, with 75 funds and levies at the national level and several others at the county level operating as potential blind spots.
In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.
The County Governments Retirement Scheme Bill, 2026, proposes a new retirement arrangement for eligible county state officers, public officers and employees.
For the duration of the programme, parliamentary activities will be conducted away from the main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, allowing Kilifi residents to observe Senate proceedings and engage with lawmakers and parliamentary officials.
Speaking during the Nairobi Business Forum on Thursday, Sakaja said the reform was introduced to address a system in which businesses had to deal with different county departments and obtain several certificates before operating
Under the Kisumu proposal, the airport would become Raila Odinga International Airport, adding to a series of measures being considered by the government to honour the former Prime Minister.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the facilities will form part of the Mother and Child Lifeline Initiative and will be established in Nairobi, Bomet, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.
Represented by lead petitioner Peter Makara, the officers said they were originally teachers employed by TSC on permanent and pensionable terms before being appointed as ECDE programme officers under the Ministry of Education. Their functions were later transferred to county governments as part of devolution.
The Governor explained that for a road project, the county first determines the areas that need attention and sets priorities based on its development plans, concerns raised by residents in different wards, engineering findings and the money available.
Addressing the Bomet County Assembly on Wednesday, the President also credited Bomet for taking an early lead in implementing the Community Health Promoters programme, which he said had strengthened the link between households and health services.
Speaking during the 13th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi the President said the completion of the delineation, unbundling and gazettement of devolved functions would help eliminate duplication and strengthen accountability.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Alai said the financial dependence of MCAs on governors leaves them with little recourse when their salaries are delayed, despite their constitutional role of scrutinising county governments.
Muriithi said counties should move beyond administering public funds and deliberately use their constitutional responsibilities to build productive local economies, expand businesses and improve household incomes
According to the Authority, some of the main reasons behind the failures include failure to follow building standards, inadequate supervision by professionals, poor workmanship and the use of substandard construction materials.
The Governor said discussions with street traders had resulted in plans to identify specific locations where they can do business and agree on hours when they will be allowed to operate.
Irungu Nyakera also questioned why citizens have struggled to exercise the constitutional power to recall non-performing MPs, while backing implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report, including proposals on political offices, electoral reforms, inclusivity and the two-thirds gender rule
President William Ruto announced the country’s nuclear power programme on March 25 during the International Conference on Nuclear Energy held in Nairobi.
Under the committee’s proposal, MCAs will contribute 7.5 per cent of their earnings towards the pension scheme, while county governments will contribute 15 per cent.
The Senator argued that the rapid accumulation of wealth by Cabinet Secretaries and county governors was not the result of talent or hard work, but rather the power attached to public office. He claimed that senior officials exploit legal gaps and discretionary powers left by Parliament to benefit themselves and those close to them.
According to submissions presented to senators, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries received Sh803.47 million during the 2025/26 financial year, with Sh585.45 million allocated for development programmes and Sh218.02 million for recurrent expenditure. The county said it spent Sh763.03 million, representing a 95 per cent absorption rate.
The framework will also introduce digital literacy training for village elders, increase operational funding for chiefs and assistant chiefs, expand security deployments, and enhance collaboration with traditional councils of elders across the country
The regulations are designed to implement Section 183 of the Mining Act by providing a clear system for the collection, distribution and management of mineral royalty payments. They also define how the funds will be shared among the national government, county governments and communities hosting mining activities.
Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, who sits on the Senate Health Committee, said inspections conducted by the committee had exposed major gaps in ambulance operations, with many vehicles either grounded or operating in poor condition.
Those facing charges are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, Daniel Wainaina, Kennedy Mungai, Timothy Kiogora Muriithi, Josphat Kimemia, Peter Gitau Thabanja and Solomon Sirma, all employees of the County Government of Nakuru. Also charged are Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi and Brian Mwenda Ndubi