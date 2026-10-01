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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

county government

MPs seek new powers for CoB to track billions in state funds
News

MPs seek new powers for CoB to track billions in state funds

The National Assembly Committee on Constitutional Implementation Oversight says the current legal framework has left a large amount of public money outside the direct reach of the Controller of Budget, with 75 funds and levies at the national level and several others at the county level operating as potential blind spots.

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State urges early action as El Niño rains near
News

State urges early action as El Niño rains near

In a public service advisory issued ahead of the October-November-December (OND) rains, the government through the Office of the Government Spokesperson and the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy said the country should not wait for the weather to turn into a disaster before taking action.

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Olekina accuses State Officials of turning public office into wealth
News

Olekina accuses State Officials of turning public office into wealth

The Senator argued that the rapid accumulation of wealth by Cabinet Secretaries and county governors was not the result of talent or hard work, but rather the power attached to public office. He claimed that senior officials exploit legal gaps and discretionary powers left by Parliament to benefit themselves and those close to them.

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New mineral royalty plan sets clear formula for revenue sharing
News

New mineral royalty plan sets clear formula for revenue sharing

The regulations are designed to implement Section 183 of the Mining Act by providing a clear system for the collection, distribution and management of mineral royalty payments. They also define how the funds will be shared among the national government, county governments and communities hosting mining activities.

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