Samburu livestock losses put at Sh70m as governor seeks compensation

The loss of hundreds of livestock during a security operation in parts of Samburu has left 43 families seeking compensation, with Governor Jonathan Lati Lelelit putting the reported value of the animals at about Sh70 million.

Lelelit said the amount was reached using the estimated market price of the livestock and was not meant to cover the full financial value the animals would have provided to their owners.

The governor said the reported deaths occurred in Komgala, Nengardedi, Lake Lash and Kapuru, with the numbers recorded at a police station on September 27, 2026.

In Komgala, 102 cows were reported killed, while Nengardedi recorded 243 cows, 116 goats and 29 donkeys.

Another 287 cows and 54 donkeys were reported killed at Lake Lash, while 132 cows died in Kapuru.

Taken together, the figures amount to 764 cows, 116 goats and 83 donkeys. Lelelit said about 30 other animals that had been wounded were eventually slaughtered after failing to recover.

The governor said the county did not calculate the future income the animals would have generated when arriving at the compensation figure.

“We are only asking for the nominal valuation of our animals. We are not really asking the intrinsic value,” Lelelit said.

He said a higher valuation would have included milk that the cows could have produced for the rest of their productive lives, as well as calves that they could have given birth to in future.

Instead, the county leaders placed the value of each animal at between Sh80,000 and Sh100,000 before arriving at the estimated Sh70 million claim.

“There are about 116 goats, not about, actually, 116 goats and 83 donkeys. So we did a rough estimate of the nominal value of these animals at about 80,000 to 100,000 Kenyan shillings. So I’d say plus or minus around 70 million.”

The compensation push follows reports that animals belonging to 43 families were killed during the security operation in Losesia and nearby areas.

On September 28, Lelelit accompanied representatives of more than 40 affected households to Archers’ Post Police Station, where they formally reported the losses.

He said Samburu leaders support the national government’s efforts to restore security and peace but want the reported deaths of the animals investigated.

Lelelit also called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to compensate families after their claims are verified.

The governor said livestock remains the main source of livelihood for pastoralist families and questioned why they should not receive compensation when farmers in other sectors have previously been compensated for losses.

The livestock deaths have also been reported at a time when thousands of residents have left their homes over security concerns.

Lelelit estimated that more than 15,000 people from Waso, Wamba East, Wamba West and Wamba North wards had been displaced.

For the affected families, the reported loss of livestock has therefore come alongside the disruption caused by leaving their homes and livelihoods.

Diba Lenanyankera, a local elder and peace committee member, called for dialogue between the different sides, saying the livestock belonged to Kenyan citizens.

Waso MCA Kelvin Lemantaan urged residents to stay calm and return home where it is safe to do so.

He also asked security officers to separate ordinary residents from individuals suspected of involvement in criminal activities.

Samburu leaders are seeking a transparent review of the reported losses and structured discussions bringing together elders, county officials and national security agencies.

The figures presented by Lelelit had not been independently verified at the time of the statements.