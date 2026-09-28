Reading Scores: Which Countries Have the Highest?
A new international assessment has ranked countries by student reading performance, with Singapore leading the list. China and Taiwan are also among the higher-ranking nations.
A new international assessment has ranked countries by student reading performance, with Singapore leading the list. China and Taiwan are also among the higher-ranking nations.
In a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, the new arrangement took effect on June 25, 2026, and applies to Kenyan nationals and their accompanying family members who meet specific residency requirements.
Micron will build a Sh3.1 trillion NAND chip plant in Singapore, with wafer output from late 2028, as it expands NAND and HBM capacity to ease global AI-driven memory shortages.
The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the ongoing public debate around the Singapore model is healthy, especially as Kenya heads into 2026, three years after the Kenya Kwanza administration took office. He said questioning, debating and refining ideas is part of building a strong national vision.
The country seeks to strengthen its maritime sector and open new pathways for its seafarers.