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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Singapore

Singapore dream is achievable for Kenya, says Mudavadi
News

Singapore dream is achievable for Kenya, says Mudavadi

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said the ongoing public debate around the Singapore model is healthy, especially as Kenya heads into 2026, three years after the Kenya Kwanza administration took office. He said questioning, debating and refining ideas is part of building a strong national vision.

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