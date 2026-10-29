World’s Busiest Ports in 2025
Shanghai Port in China was the world's busiest port in 2025, handling more than 55 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs)
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Shanghai Port in China was the world's busiest port in 2025, handling more than 55 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs)
Singapore ranked second with 44.66 million TEUs, followed by China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port with 43.87 million.
Here’s a full list of the busiest ports.
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