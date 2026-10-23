Ranking: World’s Most Educated Nations
Canada ranks as the world’s most educated country, with Ireland in second place, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data.
Short read · 1 min read
Canada ranks as the world’s most educated country, with Ireland in second place, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data.
Japan and South Korea jointly rank third, with more than half of adults in each country holding college or university qualifications.
Here are the full rankings of the most educated countries globally.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section