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Ranking: World’s Most Educated Nations

Canada ranks as the world’s most educated country, with Ireland in second place, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data.

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Ranking: World’s Most Educated Nations
Ranking: World’s Most Educated Nations RG

Canada ranks as the world’s most educated country, with Ireland in second place, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data.

Japan and South Korea jointly rank third, with more than half of adults in each country holding college or university qualifications.

Here are the full rankings of the most educated countries globally.

Ranking: World’s Most Educated Nations
Ranking: World’s Most Educated NationsRG

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