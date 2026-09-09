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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Canada

Morocco to face France without Saibari
Sports

Morocco to face France without Saibari

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.

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Neymar Sr. pleads with his son not to retire
Sports

Neymar Sr. pleads with his son not to retire

Neymar Sr. publicly appealed to his son not to walk away from football altogether. In a heartfelt social media post, he urged Neymar to continue playing at club level, emphasising the importance of the sport to their family.

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Morocco send Canada home, France is next in quarters
Sports

Morocco send Canada home, France is next in quarters

An Azzedine Ounahi brace and a late stoppage-time strike from Souffiane Rahimi, who calmly beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, sealed the emphatic win and condemned Canada to elimination. Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

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South Africa out of World Cup after dramatic defeat to Canada
World-Cup-2026

South Africa out of World Cup after dramatic defeat to Canada

The South African men’s national football team failed to stop a 92nd-minute volley from Stephen Eustaquio that beat captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who stumbled while attempting to save the powerful low strike. The goal sent Hugo Broos’ side crashing out as Canada advanced to the Round of 16.

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Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada
World-Cup-2026

Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada

The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.

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Only four Iranians win US visa appeal ahead of World Cup opener
World-Cup-2026

Only four Iranians win US visa appeal ahead of World Cup opener

Iran had already moved its World Cup base to Mexico due to concerns stemming from tensions between the country and the United States. Of the 15 Iranian delegation members initially denied US visas, 10 submitted fresh applications after arriving in Mexico. It has now emerged that four of those appeals were successful.

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EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game
World-Cup-2026

EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game

Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".

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