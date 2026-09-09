Trump bans more Canadian imports as trade row escalates
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
Speaking after the match on July 14, 2026, the Real Madrid forward, who was hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, pointed to France's midfield struggles as Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni were overrun by Spain's trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabian Ruiz.
The proposal for a larger tournament was first raised last year, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the success of the expanded 48-team format has prompted the governing body to explore how a 64-team World Cup could work.
Defender Marc Guehi is a doubt after suffering a minor hamstring injury during England's 3-2 Round of 16 victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium. He will be assessed on Friday to determine whether he will be fit for Sunday's match.
The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.
The Norwegian striker, who won last season's Premier League Golden Boot with 27 goals in 35 matches for Manchester City, follows a disciplined diet that includes chicken, pasta, steak, fish, eggs, vegetables, organ meats, raw milk and honey.
For Morocco, defenders Issa Diop and Achraf Hakimi, alongside midfielders Redoune Halhal and Bilal El Khannouss, are all one booking away from suspension. France, meanwhile, have midfielder Manu Koné and attacking midfielder Michael Olise walking the same disciplinary tightrope.
According to reports on Wednesday, the EFA confirmed it had lodged a formal complaint with football's world governing body, demanding an investigation into what it described as "double standards" in officiating during Tuesday's match.
Neymar Sr. publicly appealed to his son not to walk away from football altogether. In a heartfelt social media post, he urged Neymar to continue playing at club level, emphasising the importance of the sport to their family.
Switzerland have now won two knockout games in the World Cup for the first time, having beaten Algeria in the last 32, and now have a chance to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina's run to back-to-back World Cup glory.
On Sunday, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months, a decision that sparked widespread criticism, with UEFA and Belgium among those speaking out against the ruling.
Tunisia finished bottom of Group F after suffering defeats to Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands. Reports now indicate that eight unnamed players tested positive for clenbuterol, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The 67-year-old tactician has faced criticism throughout Brazil’s World Cup campaign despite guiding the five-time champions to the top of Group C, eliminating Japan in the Round of 32 and setting up a clash against Norway on Sunday.
An Azzedine Ounahi brace and a late stoppage-time strike from Souffiane Rahimi, who calmly beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, sealed the emphatic win and condemned Canada to elimination. Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.
The couple said bicycles became the natural choice because cycling allows them to experience communities at a slower pace
The Meindertsmas estimated that between 200 and 300 people provide direct financial support, while thousands more encourage them through social media and by following their journey
According to news outlet The Daily Mail, Lidia Silva Cruz was arrested by police in Tlalnepantla de Baz, near Mexico City, for her alleged involvement in the scheme alongside her boyfriend, who is still said to be on the run.
The South African men’s national football team failed to stop a 92nd-minute volley from Stephen Eustaquio that beat captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who stumbled while attempting to save the powerful low strike. The goal sent Hugo Broos’ side crashing out as Canada advanced to the Round of 16.
Following their 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle on Saturday, Iran confirmed on Sunday that they had been eliminated from the tournament despite remaining unbeaten in Group G.
In a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, the new arrangement took effect on June 25, 2026, and applies to Kenyan nationals and their accompanying family members who meet specific residency requirements.
The team had reportedly requested to stay in Seattle this week, but the request was rejected by local security officials. Instead, they will return to their primary training base in Spokane, Washington, 280 miles east of Seattle.
French prosecutors confirmed on Friday that an investigating judge ordered the trial in February 2026. French media also reported that Hakimi, 27, recently failed in an appeal to have the case dismissed.
The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.
Officials in Canada denied Partey entry because he had wrongly stated he had never been arrested or charged with a crime, despite facing active legal proceedings in the UK.
The ruling follows diplomatic and legal escalation from the Ghanaian government and the Ghana Football Association, which had protested the denial as unfair. They filed an emergency interlocutory injunction at the Federal Court of Canada seeking a review of the decision.
Iran had already moved its World Cup base to Mexico due to concerns stemming from tensions between the country and the United States. Of the 15 Iranian delegation members initially denied US visas, 10 submitted fresh applications after arriving in Mexico. It has now emerged that four of those appeals were successful.
The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.
Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".
Matches will be played across major cities in the three countries, with millions of international visitors expected to travel across North America during the month-long event.
Jepkoech, who arrived in British Columbia last year, is believed to have entered the North Thompson River after her vehicle went off the road at around 6:30 p.m. PT last Sunday.