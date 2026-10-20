October 20, 1952: A state of emergency was declared in Kenya

On October 20, 1952, British colonial authorities declared a state of emergency in Kenya, setting off a major crackdown on African nationalists and marking a turning point in the country's fight for independence.

Acting under colonial Governor Sir Evelyn Baring, authorities arrested more than 180 political leaders, including Jomo Kenyatta and five other nationalist figures later known as the Kapenguria Six.

The six- Kenyatta, Achieng' Oneko, Bildad Kaggia, Fred Kubai, Kung'u Karumba and Paul Ngei were accused of leading the Mau Mau uprising against British colonial rule.