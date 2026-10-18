Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
Updated
Short read · 1 min read
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
Kenya also appears on the list.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section