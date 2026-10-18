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Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries

A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.

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Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries
Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries — PHOTO/RG

A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.

Kenya also appears on the list.

Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries
Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries — PHOTO/RG

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