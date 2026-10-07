Pharmacists put on alert after Kenya confirms first Ebola case

Pharmacists across Kenya have been urged to step up vigilance and help identify possible Ebola cases early after the country confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), in an advisory issued on October 7, asked pharmacists and pharmacy care teams to be alert to patients showing possible symptoms and ensure suspected cases are quickly referred through the proper public-health channels.

The warning came a day after the Ministry of Health confirmed the case involving a Kenyan who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

PSK said pharmacies are often among the first and most accessible places where people seek medical advice or medicines, meaning pharmacy teams could play an important role in recognising possible cases before patients reach other health facilities.

“Pharmacists should provide leadership within their practice settings by ensuring that the entire pharmacy care team is prepared to recognise risk, protect themselves and other patients, and activate appropriate referral and public-health pathways,” the society stated.

The society advised pharmacists to be particularly alert when dealing with patients reporting fever or a recent history of fever, severe weakness or fatigue, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and other worrying symptoms.

Where necessary, pharmacists should also ask about recent travel and possible exposure or contact with infected people.

PSK cautioned pharmacy teams against unnecessary contact with suspected cases, including physical examinations, injections, invasive procedures and exposure to bodily fluids.

It also called for strict hand hygiene and the proper use of personal protective equipment, alongside safe cleaning and waste-handling practices.

The society said suspected cases should not be managed routinely at pharmacies and urged teams to separate such patients from others where possible while activating the correct referral system.

“A pharmacy should not attempt to routinely manage a suspected Ebola case. Separate the patient from others as safely as practicable and activate the appropriate referral pathway. Avoid simply directing a potentially infectious patient to move independently between pharmacies or health facilities,” PSK said.

Pharmacists were also asked to promptly contact the relevant public-health and surveillance teams in line with Ministry of Health guidance. The ministry has provided the toll-free number 719 for official information.

The alert follows confirmation that a Kenyan who had been living in the DRC developed the illness there and received treatment at several health facilities before travelling by road through Beni to Kampala, Uganda, on October 2.

The patient later flew to Nairobi, arriving on October 3, and was taken to hospital and quickly isolated.

Tests carried out at the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute confirmed the presence of Bundibugyo virus.

The patient died on the night of October 5 despite receiving supportive treatment and was buried the following day under Kenya’s Ebola safe and dignified burial protocol.

Kenya had already been on heightened alert since May 2026 because of Ebola outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda, according to the World Health Organization.

By October 6, more than 652,000 travellers entering Kenya had been screened, while 267 suspected samples had been tested. About 5,000 health workers had also received training on Ebola prevention and management.

Kenya is the fourth country to report Bundibugyo virus disease during the current regional outbreak. The DRC is still responding to an outbreak, while Uganda, where the virus was first detected in 2007, ended its latest outbreak in August 2026.

WHO said Kenya's preparedness measures include stronger screening at high-risk entry points, monitoring of contacts, readiness to isolate suspected cases and public risk communication.

Isolation units have been identified and assessed in 27 high-risk counties.

PSK also reminded pharmacists and pharmacy teams to protect patient privacy and avoid sharing names, photographs, travel information or unverified claims about suspected cases on social media.

“Do not panic, but do not dismiss,” the society said, stressing that early recognition, infection prevention, timely referral and responsible communication will be important in limiting further spread.