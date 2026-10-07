Drug shortages hit 37 counties as Sh3.7bn Kemsa debt strains supplies

County hospitals and health centres are facing growing shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies after 37 county governments failed to give enough priority to funding the health commodities needed in public facilities.

The shortages have been made worse by a Sh3.7 billion debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), with some county debts remaining unpaid for as long as three years. The outstanding bills have affected Kemsa’s ability to replenish its stocks and supply medical facilities whose orders have been placed but cannot be fully met.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o raised the concern in the County Governments Implementation Review Report for the 2025/2026 financial year, saying many counties had not provided enough money for medicines despite collecting billions of shillings in revenue from their health facilities.

The report shows that the 47 county governments collected Sh40.40 billion from health facilities during the period. The amount was close to half of the Sh96.08 billion collected by counties through their own sources of revenue.

Despite the revenue collected from the health sector, the report found that many counties did not allocate enough resources to ensure public hospitals and other health facilities had adequate stocks of essential medicines and supplies.

"In several counties, budget allocations for essential medical drugs and supplies were insufficient compared with the needs of public health facilities. A review of budgets showed that allocations often fell below estimates based on morbidity, workload data and primary healthcare facility requirements," reads the report.

Only 10 counties allocated what the report considered substantial amounts towards the purchase of drugs and medical supplies.

Nakuru spent Sh377.8 million, followed by Kilifi with Sh374 million, Mandera with Sh330 million, Murang'a with Sh306 million and Tana River with Sh303 million.

Wajir allocated Sh265 million, while Nandi spent Sh251 million. Homa Bay allocated Sh200 million, Kirinyaga Sh157.5 million and Vihiga Sh72.5 million.

Nyakang'o said county governments needed to make the purchase of medicines and medical supplies a priority when preparing their health budgets.

She also called for better use of health data to determine how much money is required by different facilities.

"Evidence-based estimates should guide resource allocation to ensure adequate funding for the procurement of medical commodities in all health facilities," she said.

The Controller of Budget further recommended that county executive committee members responsible for finance and health ensure counties maintain current information on disease patterns and the workload handled by health facilities.

Such information, she said, should be used when developing health-sector budgets so that funding for medicines reflects the actual needs of public facilities.

The shortage of funds at county level has been compounded by the unpaid bills to Kemsa, which depends on payments from county health facilities to replenish its stocks and continue supplying medical commodities.

Kemsa has previously urged counties to clear their outstanding bills, warning that delayed payments affect its cash flow and threaten the continued supply of medicines and other medical products.

Nairobi City County is the largest debtor to the authority, owing Sh254 million, followed by Kilifi at Sh234 million and Turkana at Sh229 million.

Tharaka-Nithi owes Sh186 million, while Marsabit has an outstanding bill of Sh138 million. Wajir owes Sh131 million, Kakamega Sh124 million, while Kwale and Homa Bay each owe Sh122 million.

Meru owes Sh108 million, Bomet Sh103 million and Samburu Sh101 million.

Only Kajiado and West Pokot have no outstanding debt to Kemsa.

The financial pressure has also raised questions about the delivery of universal healthcare, as patients who fail to find medicines at public facilities may be forced to purchase them with their own money.

The situation was highlighted recently in Kwale, where the county was found to owe Kemsa and other medical suppliers Sh351 million. The unpaid bills have placed pressure on the supply of medicines to health facilities across the county.

The matter was discussed during the Senate Mashinani engagement in Kilifi, where the Senate Health Committee met Governor Fatuma Achani and county officials to discuss the state of healthcare in the county.

Achani said the county had already allocated Sh100 million towards the purchase of drugs and was working to secure another Sh100 million.

"We have enough resources for drugs. We currently have Sh100 million, but we have already put in place a supplementary budget for an additional Sh100 million," said Achani.

She added that the county had begun the process of clearing the money owed to Kemsa and other medical suppliers.