Africa
Khartoum curfew ends as Sudan pushes for return to normal life
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
The return of normal activity in the capital remains difficult, however, with many residents still trying to rebuild their lives after the conflict forced millions to flee.
The government said more than 260,000 soldiers and 6,700 vehicles, including aircraft and specialized rescue equipment, are being used to help victims.Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency early Thursday, citing widespread loss of life, property destruction, and disruption to livelihoods.