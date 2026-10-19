Al Chatbots: Which Are Most Used in 2026?
Google’s Gemini ranks second with 2.6 billion visits, followed by Anthropic’s Claude at 1 billion.
Updated
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ChatGPT leads the list of the most-used AI chatbots in September 2026, recording an estimated 5.8 billion visits and a 56.4 per cent share.
Google’s Gemini ranks second with 2.6 billion visits, followed by Anthropic’s Claude at 1 billion.
Here’s the full ranking.
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