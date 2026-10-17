Breast Cancer Awareness: 8 Facts That Matter
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
Short read · 1 min read
Breast cancer remains a major global health concern, affecting millions of women each year, though men can also develop the disease.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
Here are key facts about breast cancer.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section