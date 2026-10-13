Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026)
The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
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The Nobel Peace Prize has recognised individuals and organisations for their contributions to peace, human rights, and humanitarian efforts.
The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
Here’s the full list of laureates.
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