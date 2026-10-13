Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Infographics

Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026)

The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

By
Short read · 1 min read
Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026)
Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026) — PHOTO/RG

The Nobel Peace Prize has recognised individuals and organisations for their contributions to peace, human rights, and humanitarian efforts.

The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Here’s the full list of laureates.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026)
Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026) — PHOTO/RG

Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google

More from InfographicsBrowse the section
Continue to the next story →