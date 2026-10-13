Infographics
Nobel Peace Prize Laureates (2019-2026)
The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
In its official statement on Sunday, the committee stressed that the Nobel Peace Prize is inseparably linked to a specific laureate designated by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
Machado is Venezuela's opposition leader and has been in hiding since the country's disputed 2024 election, which she and her supporters say was stolen.