Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado returns home after months abroad

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has returned to Venezuela after more than 10 months abroad, re-entering the country amid political uncertainty following the removal of President Nicolás Maduro.

Machado confirmed her return in a post on X on Sunday, writing: “I am here. With you.”

Her ally and former presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia later welcomed her return, saying the opposition leader was back on Venezuelan soil.

Machado left Venezuela in January to travel to Norway to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

During her absence, the country's political landscape shifted dramatically after the United States seized Maduro, with his deputy, Delcy Rodríguez, subsequently sworn in as interim president.

The Trump administration backed Rodríguez's leadership, and she later signed an oil deal with the United States, marking a significant development in relations between the two countries.



More to follow...