Global Innovation Index 2026: Top 10 Ranking
The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.
Short read · 1 min read
Switzerland leads the Global Innovation Index 2026, with Sweden and the United States taking second and third place, respectively.
The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section