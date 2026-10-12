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Global Innovation Index 2026: Top 10 Ranking

The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.

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Global Innovation Index 2026: Top 10 Ranking
Global Innovation Index 2026: Top 10 Ranking — PHOTO/RG

Switzerland leads the Global Innovation Index 2026, with Sweden and the United States taking second and third place, respectively.

The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.

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