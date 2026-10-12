Global Innovation Index 2026: Top 10 Ranking
The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.
The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.
The German-built ferry was sailing overnight from Tallinn, Estonia, to Stockholm, Sweden, carrying hundreds of passengers and crew.
The government did not provide a precise timeline for the phase-out but emphasized that it will be gradual. This approach is intended to give the affected nations enough time to adjust their budgets and seek alternative sources of assistance.
After four qualifying games, Sweden sit bottom of their group, pointless and stunned behind Slovenia, Kosovo and Switzerland, and automatic qualification is already out of reach.
The relocation comes after years of preparation, as the old city centre faces risks of ground subsidence caused by over a century of iron ore mining.
The 25-year-old double Olympic and world champion cleared 6.28m at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting in June
Supported by a parliamentary majority, the law draws inspiration from Sweden’s "only yes means yes" legislation.
In addition, the programme is projected to attract at least $5 million (Sh647.2 million) in private sector investments aimed at enhancing green logistics infrastructure.