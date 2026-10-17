Breast Cancer Awareness: 8 Facts That Matter
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
An estimated 813,300 adults in Kenya were living with diabetes in 2021, equal to about 3.1 per cent of the adult population.The number could be higher because more than half of people living with diabetes are believed to have not been diagnosed.
According to a report by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, the outbreak is being driven by continued transmission in hotspot health zones across Ituri and North Kivu provinces, a rise in community deaths and new infections spreading into areas that had not previously reported cases.
Trachoma is a bacterial eye disease that spreads easily through close personal contact, contaminated items and flies that carry infected discharge. WHO says the disease remains the leading infectious cause of blindness globally.