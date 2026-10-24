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Infographics

World’s Most Taxed Countries

The list ranks countries by tax revenue as a share of their economic output.

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World’s Most Taxed Countries
World’s Most Taxed Countries RG

Data from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Revenue Longitudinal Database shows Denmark leading the global ranking, with tax revenue amounting to 45.3% of GDP as of September 2026.

The list ranks countries by tax revenue as a share of their economic output. Here are the other countries featured:

World’s Most Taxed Countries
World’s Most Taxed CountriesRG

World’s Most Taxed Countries
World’s Most Taxed CountriesRG

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