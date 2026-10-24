World’s Most Taxed Countries
The list ranks countries by tax revenue as a share of their economic output.
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Data from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Revenue Longitudinal Database shows Denmark leading the global ranking, with tax revenue amounting to 45.3% of GDP as of September 2026.
The list ranks countries by tax revenue as a share of their economic output. Here are the other countries featured:
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