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Mashujaa Day: Facts Every Kenyan Should Know

The national holiday was previously known as Kenyatta Day, commemorating the detention of key independence leaders in 1952. The name was later changed to Mashujaa Day, a Swahili term meaning Heroes’ Day.

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Mashujaa Day
Mashujaa Day — RG

Mashujaa Day is marked across Kenya every October 20 to honour the individuals who played a role in the country’s struggle for freedom and those who continue to contribute to its progress.

The national holiday was previously known as Kenyatta Day, commemorating the detention of key independence leaders in 1952. The name was later changed to Mashujaa Day, a Swahili term meaning Heroes’ Day.

Here is what you should know about the day.

Mashujaa Day
Mashujaa Day — RG

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