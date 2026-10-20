Raila Odinga’s democratic legacy recognised as Kenya honours 264 heroes



Kenya’s 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations have recognised individuals whose contributions to democracy, peace, governance, culture and economic development have shaped the country, with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga among 264 Kenyans receiving national honours in Eldoret.

Raila, who died on October 15, 2025, is being recognised posthumously for his role in the campaign for multiparty democracy, constitutional reforms and devolution. His inclusion places him among a group of prominent figures and lesser-known citizens whose work has left a lasting mark on the country.

The awards were announced during the national celebrations presided over by President William Ruto at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday, October 20.

Other notable figures on the list include veteran politician William Ole Ntimama, Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and diplomat Amina Mohammed.

Ntimama, who died in 2016, is being honoured for his public service and efforts to defend community rights. Nowrojee is recognised for his work in human rights, constitutionalism and the legal profession, while Mutunga’s contribution to judicial reforms and constitutional governance is being recognised following his service as Chief Justice between 2011 and 2016.

Mohammed, who has held senior positions in Kenya and international institutions, is also among the recipients recognised for their service in public administration and diplomacy.

National Heroes Council Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia said the council had identified individuals whose efforts in their respective fields had made an outstanding contribution to the country’s development.

Some recipients are being honoured after their deaths to recognise the work they carried out and the sacrifices they made in service to the nation.

The 264 honourees have been selected across 14 categories, covering a broad range of activities, including the liberation struggle, spiritual leadership, indigenous knowledge, cultural values and practices, arts, sports, scholarship and professionalism.

Raila’s recognition comes almost a year after his death, which prompted tributes from leaders across the political divide and renewed discussion about his place in Kenya’s struggle for democratic change.

His political journey spanned decades of opposition politics, detention, reform campaigns and public service. He served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, during a period when the country pursued wide-ranging political, social and economic changes.

His citation credits him with playing a central role in the push for multiparty democracy during the 1990s, helping challenge one-party rule and widen political freedoms.

It also recognises his contribution to constitutional change and the implementation of reforms, including the Constitution of Kenya 2010. His long-running campaigns for electoral justice, inclusion and the protection of marginalised communities also feature in the reasons for his recognition.

The award places his contribution within a wider national history shaped by individuals who challenged political restrictions, advocated institutional change and worked to expand the rights of citizens.

The late Fr. Allois Bett of St. Matthias Mulumba Tot Parish — HANDOUT

Priest remembered for efforts to restore peace in Kerio Valley

The late Rev. Fr. Allois Cheruiyot Bett is also among those being honoured posthumously, in recognition of his efforts to reduce conflict, discourage cattle rustling and encourage peaceful relations between communities in the troubled Kerio Valley region.

The Catholic priest was killed on May 22, 2025, after armed bandits ambushed and shot him in the Tot area of Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County. He was returning from a Small Christian Community Eucharistic celebration when he was attacked.

Bett is being recognised in the peacemaking category for his work in conflict mediation and community reconciliation, including efforts to reach areas affected by insecurity.

His citation describes a priest who used his position in the church to bring rival communities together and discourage young people from becoming involved in banditry.

"Rev. Fr. Allois is being honoured posthumously for his courageous grassroots peacebuilding and dedicated spiritual leadership in Kenya's volatile Kerio Valley. As a Catholic priest, Fr. Allois bravely entered dangerous conflict zones to mediate between warring communities and stop cattle rustling. Through his impactful church sermons and school mentorship programmes, he taught people from different ethnic groups to live together in unity, while actively steering vulnerable youth away from joining bandit networks," it reads.

His work involved engaging residents in areas affected by recurring clashes, using church teachings and mentorship to promote unity and encourage young people to reject criminal networks.

The recognition highlights the role of community-based peace efforts in regions where cattle rustling and armed violence have strained relations between neighbouring communities.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations are being co-hosted by Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nandi counties under the theme “Security, Sports and the Finance Sector (The Economy).”

Other figures proposed for posthumous recognition include former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and independence-era journalist and political activist Pio Gama Pinto.

Laboso is recognised for her contribution to governance, development and devolution, while Pinto is remembered for his involvement in the struggle for independence.

Their inclusion reflects the range of contributions being recognised, from political activism and public leadership to efforts to strengthen governance and advance the country’s development.

In the arts category, the late Prof Francis Davis Imbuga is being honoured for his contribution to Kenyan literature, theatre and drama.

The playwright and scholar is remembered for works such as Betrayal in the City, The Successor, Man of Kafira and Aminata, which examined social and political issues alongside the cultural realities of Kenyan society.

Musician Ben Kaye Chemosi, widely known as Professor Kissinger, is also among the nominees. He is being recognised for promoting Sabaot cultural heritage and helping preserve indigenous music.

Musician and entrepreneur Noah Yusuf is similarly recognised for his work in contemporary music, cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

The cultural values and practices category features individuals who have worked to protect traditional knowledge and ensure Kenya’s diverse cultural practices are passed on to future generations.

Dr Edward Esanyia Ambeva is recognised for promoting Maragoli cultural heritage, while Collins Mukambe Kakati is honoured for his efforts to preserve Isukuti dance and encourage its continuation among younger generations.

The honours also recognise contributions to entrepreneurship and industry, with Hussein Ahmed Farah included for co-founding BlueBird Aviation.

Dr Hitan Chhagan Majevdia is another recipient, recognised for establishing Biopharma Limited, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant that produces medicines locally.

Their inclusion highlights the contribution of private enterprise and local manufacturing to the country’s economic development.

Environmental conservation is another area covered by the awards. Ikal Angelei is recognised for her work to protect Lake Turkana and advocate for communities whose livelihoods depend on the lake.

Hillary Kibiwott Kiplagat is also being honoured for planting 23,326 indigenous trees within 24 hours at Kessup Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The wider list covers other areas of national service, reflecting contributions to Kenya’s political institutions, economic activity, social progress and cultural identity.

The annual Mashujaa Day celebrations provide an opportunity to recognise people whose work and sacrifices have helped shape the country, including those whose contributions may not always receive national attention.