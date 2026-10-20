Ida Odinga praises Ruto amid Raila anniversary fallout

Mama Ida Odinga has thanked President William Ruto and his government for honouring her late husband, Raila Odinga, with a mausoleum, days after the former Prime Minister’s first death anniversary was marked by political clashes and disagreements in Bondo, Siaya County.

In her Mashujaa Day message on Tuesday, October 20, Ida expressed appreciation to the President, Kenyans, political leaders, friends and supporters who joined the Odinga family in remembering the former Prime Minister on October 15.

She described the mausoleum as a fitting tribute to Raila, whose decades in public life were closely linked to Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy and constitutional reform.

“I also thank the President & Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, H. E William Samoei Ruto, and the Government of Kenya for honouring us with his visit and building a magnificent mausoleum befitting Raila Amolo Odinga,” Ida said.

Her message comes five days after Raila’s first death anniversary gathering at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo was disrupted by heckling, clashes and disagreements among rival political groups.

The event brought together members of the Odinga family, opposition leaders, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters and other mourners who gathered to celebrate the life of the former Prime Minister, who died on October 15, 2025.

However, political differences overshadowed parts of the commemoration, with competing groups clashing over Raila’s legacy and the future direction of ODM. The disagreements also drew attention to political alignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

President Ruto and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta were among the prominent leaders who did not attend the anniversary gathering.

Permanent Representative of Kenya to United Nations Environment Programme Ida Odinga speaking during the first anniversary of Raila’s death at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County on October 15,2026. — Screengrab.

Ida describes Raila as ‘Shujaa Number One’

Beyond thanking the government and those who attended the memorial, Ida used her message to celebrate her husband’s contribution to the country and the values he championed throughout his political career.

She described Raila as “Shujaa Number One — our number one hero”, recognising his role in Kenya’s democratic journey and his long-standing calls for justice and reforms.

Ida said her husband’s influence went beyond political leadership, describing him as a source of hope for Kenyans who believed in a better future for the country.

“Baba was more than a leader; he was a symbol of hope, resilience and the enduring spirit of a people who dared to dream of a better Kenya. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” she said.

Raila spent decades in public life and became one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures, playing a major role in the struggle for multiparty democracy and constitutional change.

His political journey made him a central figure in debates about governance, democracy and the rights of citizens, with his supporters continuing to regard him as an important voice in the country’s reform movement.

Ida’s tribute called on Kenyans to preserve the principles associated with his life rather than allow disagreements over his legacy to overshadow his contribution to the nation.

The message also follows Ida’s criticism of politicians who turned the anniversary commemoration into a political contest instead of allowing mourners to reflect on Raila’s life and achievements.

She maintained that the occasion should have been a solemn moment to remember her husband, but disagreements among political factions drew attention away from the purpose of the gathering.

The tensions exposed divisions within ODM, particularly over the anniversary programme, the guest list and the party’s future direction following the death of its longtime leader.

The disputes have also unfolded as political leaders and parties consider possible alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election, adding to the debate over who will carry forward Raila’s political legacy.

Despite the disruption, Ida urged Kenyans to focus on the ideals her husband promoted during his years in public service.

She called on citizens to embrace unity, justice, equality, democracy and service to humanity, saying these principles should guide efforts to honour his memory.

“As we honour Raila Odinga, let us keep his dream alive. Let us carry forward his ideals of unity, justice, equality, democracy and service to humanity,” she said.

Ida added that Raila’s influence would continue to be felt through the hopes and struggles of Kenyans working towards a better country.

“Raila Odinga may be gone, but his spirit lives on in our hearts, in our struggles and in our collective hope for a better Kenya.”

She concluded her tribute with a farewell to her late husband, celebrating his contribution to Kenya and his enduring place in the country’s history.

“Rest in eternal peace, Baba. Shujaa.”