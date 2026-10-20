Ruto honours CBK Governor Kamau Thugge for role in economic stability

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge has received national recognition for his contribution to Kenya’s economic management, earning a place among the country’s heroes during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

President William Ruto honoured Thugge on Tuesday, October 20, with the governor listed as National Hero No. 245 in the statesmanship category in the National Heroes Council’s 2026 publication.

The award recognises Thugge’s role in promoting economic stability and strengthening Kenya’s resilience. His official citation credits his leadership at the Central Bank with helping rebuild confidence in the banking sector and supporting sustainable economic growth.

His inclusion among this year’s honourees brings attention to the importance of monetary policy, sound financial management and a stable banking system in the country’s economic development.

The recognition was announced during the national Mashujaa Day celebrations, which were jointly hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties in Eldoret. This year’s theme was “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora”, with a focus on security, sports and the economy.

Thugge took office as the 10th governor of the Central Bank of Kenya on June 19, 2023, bringing with him years of experience in government service and international economic policy.

Before his appointment, he held several senior positions at the National Treasury, including Principal Secretary, Economic Secretary and head of the Fiscal and Monetary Affairs Department.

His career also included a stint at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he participated in economic programmes and policy initiatives.

This experience in public finance and economic policy has been part of his background in leading the institution responsible for guiding monetary policy and overseeing key aspects of Kenya’s financial system.

As governor, Thugge heads an institution whose main responsibilities include maintaining price stability and promoting a stable, market-based financial system. The Central Bank also regulates and supervises banks and other financial institutions in line with its legal mandate.

These functions place the institution at the centre of efforts to maintain confidence in the banking industry and support an orderly financial environment.

Data contained in the Central Bank’s 2023/24 annual report offers a record of some economic developments during the earlier part of Thugge’s tenure.

According to the report, annual inflation dropped from 7.9 per cent in June 2023 to 4.6 per cent in June 2024.

The same report showed that the Kenyan shilling strengthened by approximately 17 per cent against the US dollar during the first half of 2024.

The Central Bank partly linked these changes to monetary policy measures and steps taken to stabilise the exchange rate.

However, the performance of the shilling and changes in inflation are shaped by several influences, including global commodity prices, local production, capital movements and the wider fiscal and economic environment.

The figures cover the 2023–2024 period and describe conditions during that time. They do not represent current inflation or exchange-rate levels.

What the national recognition means

Thugge’s selection for the Mashujaa Day honour highlights the place of economic governance in Kenya’s national development efforts.

The National Heroes Council’s citation identifies his contribution to economic stability and resilience as the basis for the recognition, pointing to his leadership at the Central Bank and its role in supporting confidence in the banking sector.

The award also draws attention to the responsibilities carried by the institution in charge of monetary policy, price stability and financial-sector supervision.

Through its work, the CBK seeks to maintain a stable financial system while regulating banks and other financial institutions within its legal authority. Its annual reports provide data on economic trends and policy-related developments, offering a record of conditions during specific reporting periods.

While the national citation sets out the reasons for Thugge’s recognition, the bank’s published figures provide context on inflation and currency movements during part of his time in office.

His selection as National Hero No. 245 places him among the Kenyans recognised in 2026 for their contribution to public service and the country’s development.