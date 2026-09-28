Deadly Viruses: 10 With Highest Fatality Rates
Viruses differ in how deadly they can be. This article ranks 10 viruses by the highest reported fatality rates once symptoms develop, and highlights key context on what “fatality rate” means and why it can vary.
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Viruses vary widely in how deadly they can be, with some causing far higher fatality rates than others once symptoms develop.
The ranking highlights the 10 viruses with the highest reported fatality rates.
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