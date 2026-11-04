Who Was Ex-Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki?
A veteran of Kenya’s legal profession, Paul Kihara Kariuki served in the judiciary and public service before rising to become the country’s seventh Attorney General.
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A veteran of Kenya’s legal profession, Paul Kihara Kariuki served in the judiciary and public service before rising to become the country’s seventh Attorney General.
Born on May 11, 1954, in Kiambu County, he is the son of Anglican Bishop Obadiah Kariuki.
Here is what you need to know about his life, legal career and rise to the country’s top legal office;
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