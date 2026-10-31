Military Population: Which Countries Have the Largest?
China has the world’s largest active military, with more than two million personnel, according to Global Firepower 2026 rankings.
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China has the world’s largest active military, with more than two million personnel, according to Global Firepower 2026 rankings.
The United States, Russia and North Korea also feature among the countries with the largest active military forces.
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