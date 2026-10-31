Police recover illegal firearm in Baringo, seize cannabis in Kisumu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reported the recovery of an illegal firearm in Baringo County and the seizure of more than 280 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa in a separate operation in Kisumu County.

In a statement posted on Saturday, October 31, 2026, the DCI said police officers at Mukutani Police Station received the firearm and a magazine loaded with four rounds of ammunition following a voluntary surrender by a resident of Musuro area on Friday.

The resident handed over the weapon to a local National Government Administrative Officer, who subsequently delivered it to the police.

The agency says the recovery reflects continued cooperation between security agencies, local administrators and communities in the fight against illegal firearms and banditry.

Meanwhile, an intelligence-led operation in Kisumu County led to the interception of a vehicle transporting 282.55 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa packed in sacks and the arrest of one suspect.

According to the DCI, the driver ignored police orders to stop and attempted to flee, prompting officers to deflate one of the vehicle’s tyres. The driver escaped during the ensuing commotion, but the passenger was arrested.

The suspect and the seized substance were taken into police custody as officers pursue the driver and investigate the intended destination of the consignment.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report suspicious activities and information about illegal firearms or drugs to the nearest police station or through its toll-free lines.

The agency said public information remains vital in supporting ongoing security operations.