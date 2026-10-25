Resident surrenders illegal firearm as anti-banditry operations continue

A resident of Kipchumwa Location in Marakwet East Sub-County has voluntarily surrendered an illegal firearm as security agencies continue efforts to curb banditry and restore peace in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the firearm, accompanied by a magazine and two rounds of ammunition, was handed over to officers at Embobut Police Station on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The weapon has since been placed in safe custody as multi-agency security operations continue in the region.

In an update on Sunday, NPS welcomed the surrender and urged other residents holding illegal firearms to follow suit.

“The National Police Service commends this patriotic gesture and continues to appeal to other residents who remain in possession of illegal firearms to emulate this example and comply with the Government's directive,” the service said.

The latest development comes amid a sustained government campaign to remove illegal weapons from communities affected by banditry and armed violence in the North Rift.

By September 2026, security agencies had recovered 370 illegal firearms and more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition across the wider Kerio Valley region; separately, in July, 357 firearms and 2,342 rounds of ammunition had been recovered in Elgeyo Marakwet County, including a firearm surrendered on July 12.

The county has experienced recurring insecurity linked to banditry, including armed attacks that have claimed lives, threatened residents and disrupted livelihoods.

Illegal firearms have complicated efforts to improve security, particularly in communities where residents have faced persistent threats and fear of attacks.

The government has pursued disarmament alongside security operations and engagement with local communities, encouraging people to surrender weapons and share information that could help prevent violence.

NPS said it remained committed to ending banditry through sustained operations and cooperation with residents.

“Banditry remains a menace that has caused untold suffering, loss of lives and disruption of livelihoods in the region. We affirm our unwavering commitment to eradicating this vice through continuous engagement and security operations,” the statement said.

The police did not disclose the identity of the resident who surrendered the firearm or explain how the acquired it. They also did not indicate whether the weapon was connected to a specific crime or previous attack.

Security agencies have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through established emergency channels.

Members of the public can contact the police through the toll-free emergency numbers 999 or 911. They can also report information anonymously to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations through the Fichua kwa DCI hotline on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.

The NPS said public cooperation remained important to preventing crime and restoring stability in areas affected by banditry.

Authorities are continuing to encourage residents who still possess illegal firearms to surrender them in line with government directives, while security agencies pursue operations aimed at addressing armed violence.

The latest handover at Embobut Police Station adds to the ongoing disarmament effort, although the overall impact will depend on sustained cooperation, effective security operations, and progress towards lasting peace in the region.