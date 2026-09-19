Snakebites claim more than 1,000 lives in Kenya every year, PS Muthoni says

Snakebites continue to take a heavy toll in Kenya, with more than 1,000 people dying each year and hundreds of survivors suffering permanent physical disabilities, Public Health and Professional Standards PS Mary Muthoni has said.

The government has now intensified efforts to prevent snakebites, improve reporting and ensure victims receive treatment faster, amid more than 19,000 people affected by snakebite envenoming.

Muthoni spoke on Saturday in Baringo County during this year’s International Snakebite Awareness Day, saying the government was taking deliberate steps to reduce deaths and long-term disabilities caused by snakebites.

She said rural and pastoral communities face much of the burden, with children also among those at greater risk of being bitten.

“Snakebite envenoming has been recognised as a priority Neglected Tropical Disease and incorporated into the Kenya National Neglected Tropical Diseases Masterplan 2023–2027,” the PS said.

As part of the response, the Ministry of Health has introduced mandatory reporting of snakebite cases through the Kenya Health Information System at all health facility levels.

Community monitoring has also been strengthened through the Electronic Community Health Information System, which is being used to improve the identification and reporting of cases from the grassroots.

More than 5,000 Community Health Promoters have been trained in counties where snakebites are common.

Muthoni said the health promoters were being prepared to identify households facing snakebite risks, educate residents on prevention, give proper first aid, report cases and help victims reach health facilities through timely referrals.

“This investment in our frontline health workforce is critical in reducing the time between a snakebite and access to appropriate care,” she noted.

The Ministry has also completed a county-by-county mapping exercise to identify snakebite hotspots. The information is expected to guide the targeted distribution of antivenom and improve emergency response in areas with a high number of cases.

Baringo, which has been identified among counties carrying a high snakebite burden, hosted this year’s national awareness event.

Beyond improving access to treatment, the government is seeking to strengthen the country’s ability to produce and assess antivenom locally.

Through the Kenya Institute of Primate Research, Kenya is developing its first domestically produced antivenom based on venom profiles from snake species that are relevant to the country.

Muthoni said the government was also establishing a National Antivenom Quality Control Laboratory at the Kenya Institute of Primate Research.

The facility will help strengthen quality assurance and antivenom efficacy standards to ensure the treatment used for snakebite victims meets the required standards.

The PS said snakebite surveillance had also been incorporated into mass drug administration campaigns. This allows the Ministry to make use of existing Neglected Tropical Disease structures to improve the collection of community-level data and strengthen surveillance.

Kenya has also taken part in international efforts to maintain global attention on snakebite as a public health concern.

Muthoni said Kenya co-chairs the Global Snakebite Taskforce, which offers political leadership to international initiatives addressing the problem.

She also said Kenya led a Member State side event at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, an effort that helped bring snakebite back to the World Health Assembly agenda for the first time since 2020.

This year’s International Snakebite Awareness Day was observed under the theme “Know it. Respect it. Survive it”.

The national event in Baringo brought together students, teachers, Community Health Promoters and members of the public to promote awareness of snakebite risks and the steps that can be taken after an incident.

Muthoni urged Kenyans living in snakebite-prone areas to focus on three measures: preventing bites, taking the correct action immediately after a bite and seeking medical attention as early as possible.

She further advised the public to keep away from unnecessary contact with snakes, use the right first aid measures and avoid harmful practices before getting victims to a health facility as quickly as possible.