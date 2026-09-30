Rankings: World’s Tallest Buildings
At the top of the global list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the ground, making it the tallest building in the world.
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The world’s skyline continues to be shaped by towering architectural landmarks, with some of the tallest structures rising across Asia, the Middle East and North America.
At the top of the global list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the ground, making it the tallest building in the world.
Here are some of the world’s tallest buildings
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