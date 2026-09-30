Infographics
Rankings: World’s Tallest Buildings
At the top of the global list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the ground, making it the tallest building in the world.
At the top of the global list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the ground, making it the tallest building in the world.
Fertility rates continue to vary widely across the world, with Africa recording the highest rate at 4.0 children per woman and a population of 1.5 billion
German outlet Bild on Wednesday reported that raids were carried out nationwide as part of an investigation by North Rhine-Westphalia state police. Town halls in several host cities from the tournament were also searched.