Countries With Highest Number of Spoken Languages
Papua New Guinea is home to more living languages than any other country, with more than 840 distinct languages spoken across its communities.
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Papua New Guinea is home to more living languages than any other country, with more than 840 distinct languages spoken across its communities.
According to Statista, citing Ethnologue Insights, these are the countries with the highest number of spoken languages:
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