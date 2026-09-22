Ndindi Nyoro unveils seven officials to steer People’s Party ahead of 2027

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has unveiled the first seven officials of the People’s Party of Kenya, giving the opposition outfit a leadership team as it begins putting its internal structures in place ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The appointments announced on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, cover key positions in the party, with Nyoro saying the officials had met earlier in the day to discuss issues affecting the country.

“People’s Party is pleased to announce the First set of designate Party officials as we steer the Party forward,” Nyoro said on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The first group comprises Riziki Makokha as Deputy Party Leader for Busia County, Samora K’alosi as Chairperson for Homa Bay County and Mwanamisi Swaleh as Vice Chairperson for Kwale County.

Benny Hinn Walubengo has been designated Secretary General for Nairobi County, while John Kihiu takes up the position of Deputy Secretary General in charge of Administration Affairs for Kiambu County.

Mahad Abdi has been named Treasurer for Mandera County, while Dr Jane Sibia becomes the Organising Secretary for Kisii County.

Nyoro particularly drew attention to Walubengo, pointing out that the designated Secretary General is 24 years old.

“The Secretary General of the Party is 24 year old, Hinn Walubengo. Intelligent, articulate,” Nyoro said.

The Kiharu MP also outlined the party’s intention to work alongside other opposition formations as it seeks to present policy alternatives on matters affecting the country.

“We will work solidly with all Parties within the opposition as we offer credible policy alternatives for the revival of our Economy,” he said.

According to Nyoro, the newly designated officials had already held discussions on various national issues as the People’s Party continues with the process of setting up its organisational structures.

The party’s announcement comes as political formations prepare for the 2027 General Election, with opposition parties exploring different platforms and possible alliances ahead of the polls.

Nyoro closed the announcement by stating the party’s broader outlook.

“We are African and Africa is our Business.”

The latest appointments come slightly more than a month after Nyoro announced his departure from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and his entry into the People’s Party of Kenya.

Nyoro made the announcement during a media briefing on Monday, August 17, 2026, where he said he was joining the opposition together with his supporters and members of the new party.

“Mimi kama Ndindi Nyoro na wafuasi wangu, kutoka leo, nimeingia chama inaitwa People’s Party of Kenya. As all members of the People’s Party of Kenya, we have today joined the opposition,” Nyoro announced.

He later called on Kenyans to consider the People’s Party as the country moves towards the 2027 General Election, saying its leaders could work together with others to help move the country forward.

“Mkiangalia viongozi wale watapeleka Kenya mbele from next year, I also ask humbly the people of Kenya, muangalie pia People’s Party. Pia wao wako na viongozi wanaweza shikana mkono na wengine na tukomboe Kenya August of next year,” Nyoro said.